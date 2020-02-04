Erma M. (Mooney) McCauley, 89, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Mennonite Home, Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Baynton M. and Mary C. Mooney. Erma was the loving wife of the late Robert L. McCauley for 66 years before he died in 2016.
She was a 1947 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Following graduation, she went to work for Hamilton Watch Co. where she had the job of assembling the intricate parts of watches. Although she only worked there for a brief time until she had children, she gained many life-long friends. When her children were older, she went to work part time at The Mill Store, a local fabric shop. In 1971, she and Bob began their long-lasting career in the restaurant business when they opened the Barn Door Restaurant in Millersville. There she served as weekend hostess and as a weekly prep cook, a job she continued to do until five years ago. Customers loved her homemade desserts, especially her pies. Erma's fondest memories, however, were her times spent as a wife, mother and homemaker.
Erma enjoyed spending time cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, reading and playing cards. She and Bob loved to travel, and had been to places such as Mexico, Ireland, Greece, Aruba, Hawaii, Florida, and California. They took annual trips to Florida to be with relatives and friends during the winter. Their time was spent sightseeing, playing tennis and going to the beach. They often went to spring training to see the Phillies in Clearwater or the Dodgers in Vero Beach.
During baseball season she and Bob followed the Phillies on TV faithfully. They were also fans of the Lancaster Barnstormers, which they had supported since the team's inaugural season. Erma loved to support her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events.
Erma is survived by her children: Michael R. McCauley, of Elkins, WV; Susan E. Martin, wife of Donald B., of Millersville; and Gary W. McCauley, companion of Glenda Waltman, of Pequea; 5 grandchildren: Adam Martin, Katherine Martin, Laura Nord, wife of Derek, Ian McCauley, and Lea McCauley, wife of Dr. Jonathan Martin; a great-granddaughter, Harley Nord; her sister, Judith Miller, of Lititz; and many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mary Jane Duschl, Dorothy Frank, and Baynton M. Mooney, Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Judith McCauley.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received at the church for a viewing from 10AM to 11AM. Erma will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Erma's memory may be made to: Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
