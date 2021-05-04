Erma M. Gehman, 87, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Erma was a daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Kochart) Weise.
She was married to Clarence A. Gehman on October 27, 1951, and they shared 69 years of marriage before his passing on December 8, 2020.
Erma was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Congregational Church in Rothsville and had worked in the local garment industry for many years.
She is survived by two sons: Barry Gehman, husband of Gail (Foltz) Gehman of Ephrata, Jeffrey Gehman, husband of Tina (Schannauer) Gehman of Akron, one daughter: Tracy (Gehman) Matroni, fiancé of Jeffrey Smith of Ephrata; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
