Erma M. Craley, 97, a resident of Luther Acres in Lititz, passed peacefully to her eternal home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Hummelstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Clara (Brooks) Bretz. Erma was the beloved wife of the late Harold K. Craley who passed in 2006, and for most of their 66 years of marriage they resided in Leola.
In earlier years, Erma worked in the cafeteria at Manheim Township and Armstrong World Industries, and she also worked at the Oregon Dairy. For many years, she was an active member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rothsville. Erma enjoyed reading, playing pinochle, baking chocolate chip cookies and her famous chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, and spending time at family gatherings.
Erma is survived by two sons, Kenneth E. Craley and his wife Janet (Brumbach) of Lititz, and Glenn W. Craley and his wife Andrea (Colovos) of Santa Fe, NM. Also surviving are three grandsons, Christopher L. Craley and his wife Shannon of Redding, CT, Keith A. Craley and his wife Beth of Breinigsville, PA, and Zachary A. Craley and his wife Kathryna of Los Angeles, CA; three great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Jerry Lee Craley, four brothers and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Rothsville, with Pastor Bonnie Oplinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Erma's memory may be offered to the Luthercare Caring Fund, 200 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, PA, 17543, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com