Erma Jean Dangro (Flory), 83, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. Flory and Margaret Flory (Wilders). She was the wife of William H. Dangro with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage on February 27th. Together they raised seven children.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Erma enjoyed cooking, roller skating at Rocky Springs Roller Rink, and listening to Country music. She was known for her great sense of humor and caring heart.
Erma is survived by her husband, William, her three sons: William G. Dangro (Diane) of Lancaster, Michael A. Dangro (Felicia) of Youngwood, PA, David W. Dangro of Lancaster; her three daughters: Jan L. Adams (Stephen), Tina M. Ruiz (Angel) and Tracy L. Baldwin, all of Lancaster, PA. Along with her 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces; and her close friend, Tamara Mussmon, of Lancaster, PA.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Dangro White, her grandson, Russell Jenkins, her two brothers, Donald Flory and Paul L. Flory, Jr., her sister, Betty Snyder, and her twin brother at birth.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please make donations in Erma's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
