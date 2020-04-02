Erma J. (Shenk) Work, 78, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 while at home. Born in Elverson, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Esther S. (Leamon) Shenk. She was married to the late Robert "Bob" Work, who passed away in 2003.
Erma, along with her daughter Kathy, owned and operated Erma's Flowers and Gifts in Quarryville for over 50 years. She genuinely appreciated the Quarryville community for their support of her business for so many years. To Erma, no one was a stranger. She was known for her heart of generosity and enjoyed talking with and getting to know anyone and everyone. Erma loved flowers, antiquing, Gospel music, and spending time with her family. She had recently been attending Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren.
Erma is survived by her daughter, Kathy, wife of Ted Barnett of New Providence and two granddaughters, Justine, wife of Nathan Kreider and Natasha, wife of Jason Jose. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Jessiah, Jacoby, Keeley, and Zola, and six siblings. She was preceded in death by four siblings.
A private family graveside service will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery. Due to social distancing and limited gathering recommendations, the family would appreciate sharing of stories and memories of Erma via the online guestbook at www.dewalds.com.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
