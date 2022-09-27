Erma J. (Martin) Martin, 89, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 at Ephrata Manor where she had resided. She was married 56 years to the late Horace M. Martin who died in 2007. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Anna (Martin) Martin.
Erma was a member of the Goodville Mennonite Church where she had been involved as a pianist and Sunday School teacher. She had formerly been employed by Sperry New Holland and SLC in Blue Ball. Following retirement, she and her husband were member of the music group, The Goodville Gospelaires. She enjoyed cooking, music, volunteering at the ReUzit Shop in Morgantown and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are four children, LuAnne wife of Terry Hartranft of Narvon, Leon husband of Linda Martin of Terre Hill, Lois Justice of Denver, and Lori wife of Ron Hughes of Birdsboro; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn wife of the late Clarence Groff, and Mildred wife of the late Roy Leaman. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Joan.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at
Ephrata Manor.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 4:00 P.M. at Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main St., East Earl, PA with Pastors Bruce Sauder and Kelly Martin officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family will greet friends at the church on Thursday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 or to Goodville Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 104 East Earl, PA 17519. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA