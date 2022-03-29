Erma J. Hershey, 91, of Calvary Fellowship Homes, formerly of Lancaster, entered into rest on Monday, Mar. 21, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Betty Gerlach Myer. She was the loving wife of Edwin G. Hershey who died in 2000.
Mrs. Hershey was a farmer years ago. She also worked at Good N Plenty Restaurant and Hershey Farm Restaurant. She enjoyed yard work and spending time with her family.
Erma will be lovingly missed by: her daughters, Sharon married to Frank McSorley, Gale Devore, both of Columbia; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; siblings, J. Donald married to Roxene Myer, Willow Street, Gary married to Chris Myer, Lititz, Alma married to the late Melvin Kolb, Leola, Audrey married to the late Claude Bechtold, Lancaster; son-in-law, Raymond Kreider, Scottsdale, AZ; sister-in-law, Erma Myer, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Kreider; son, Edwin C. Hershey; grandson, Joshua McSorley; sister, Verna Gass; brother, Claude Myer.
The Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Private interment: Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's Leola
