Erma J. Frey, 68, of Leola, passed away at her home on Monday, March 1, 2021 while surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leon R. Frey. Born in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Verna (Weaver) Horning.
Erma was a homemaker but had also worked for Diane's Deli, Shady Maple, and embroidered towels.
She was a member of Blue Ball Mennonite Church and prior to her illness, had been active with the Bareville Fire. Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three sons: Marlin married to Yvonne (Newswanger) Frey, Ephrata, Darryl married to Holly (Zook) Frey, Leola, and Curtis married to Michele (Newswanger) Frey, East Earl, seven grandchildren, and seven siblings: Lorraine married to Bennet Charleton, Dalton, OH, Leonard married to Elaine Horning, Denver, Alma married to Nelson Martin, Mount Joy, Thelma married to Weaver Nolt, Mohnton, Ruth Ann married to Roy Martin, New Holland, Nevin married to Elaine Horning, Denver, Kenneth married to Karen Horning, Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Joyce Martin and a brother, Wilmer Horning.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Blue Ball Mennonite Church, 143 Ewell Rd., Blue Ball. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. and on Friday from 9–10 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials contributions may be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17601. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
