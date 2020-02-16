Erma F. Martin, 98, of Akron, PA and formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA.
Erma was a daughter of the late Roger H. and Minnie (Herrold) Shafer and wife of the late Paul S. Martin, who passed away January 16, 2001.
Born in Port Trevorton, Snyder County, PA, Erma had been a resident of the Ephrata area since 1940. She was a member of the Akron Church of the Brethren and had been a sewing factory worker for 26 years and a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Bernice Ruff (Rev. Jerry Ruff) of Bridgewater, VA; three sons, Ronald D. Martin (Carol) of Sicklerville, NJ, Ray C. Martin (Gale) of Ephrata, PA, and Jay R. Martin (Debra) of Ephrata, PA; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Oran A. Shafer of Duncannon, PA.
In addition to her husband and parents, Erma was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Mantyla, a son, Kenneth, a sister, Mildred Brubaker, and a brother, Lamar Shafer.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations in Erma's honor may be made to Akron Church of the Brethren at https://www.akronpacob.org/give/
