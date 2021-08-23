Erma E. Hollinger, 87 of Mount Joy went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2021. She was the devoted wife of the late Clair M. Hollinger with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by her children, Louann married to Jeff Weaver of Manheim, Edward, married to Dolly Hollinger of Benton. Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a sister Evelyn married to George Rohrer of Strasburg. She was preceded in death by a son, Leon Hollinger and a sister Doris Landis.
Erma graduated from East Donegal High School, class of 1952. She and Clair lived on their dairy farm in East Donegal Township until it was sold in 1997. A faithful member of the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, she served with the "sewing circle." Erma was also a waitress for the former Clearview Restaurant, Mount Joy and worked for Landyshade Mulch Products of Lancaster. She was an active volunteer with the Mount Joy Gift and Thrift Shop, and was a member of the Society of Farm Women #8, Lancaster County. A special person who loved conversation with others, Erma loved to talk and laugh and was well known for her gift of cooking. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her. Her legacy will live on through her family and her many friends.
A Funeral Service honoring Erma's life will be held at the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Rd., Mount Joy on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Erma will be interred with her husband in a private service in Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Mount Joy Thrift and Gift Shop, 413 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 would be deeply appreciated by the Hollinger family. To leave a condolence, please visit Erma's Memorial Page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com