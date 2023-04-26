Erma E. Chambers, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on April 24, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Billy J. Chambers who passed away in 1992.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Lancaster Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
Plant a tree in memory of Erma Chambers
A living tribute »
A living tribute »