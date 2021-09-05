Erlene M. Hollinger, 86, of Bradenton, FL, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, after a month long battle with cancer. Born in Denver, Erlene graduated from Denver High School and went on to study nursing and massage therapy.
Erlene was kind and compassionate, dedicating most of her life to helping others, including missionary work in Guyana. She enjoyed travel and particularly cherished a visit to Israel. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Erlene was predeceased by a son, Vernon S. Strohl. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert G. Hollinger, of Bradenton, FL., a daughter, Debra A. Strohl of New Albany, PA., a son, Lynn R. Strohl of Sebring, FL., 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, Bradenton, FL.