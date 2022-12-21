Erla Y. Beiler, 92, of Mohnton, passed away at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was married 70 years to Eugene K. Beiler. Born in Adamstown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Susie Good Youndt.
Erla had been a co-owner of Beiler's Country Store. She attended Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville. Her interests included cooking for her family, also at Tel Hai Camp and YWAM in Jamaica, playing games, hosting foster children and going for drives.
Surviving besides her husband are eight children, Perry husband of Carol Beiler, Richard husband of Cathy Beiler, Jean wife of Henry Redmond III, Sandra wife of Alvin Redcay, Bernice Beiler, Heidi wife of Jonathan Reigner, Burt Beiler and Bret Beiler; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, four siblings, Lillian Weber, Harriet "Betsy" Brackbill, Ruth Ann wife of Lamar Hollinger and Dianne wife of Rich Reitz. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 26, at 2:00 P.M. at Bethany Grace Fellowship, 400 Reading Road, East Earl, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
A living tribute »