Erla S. Wentzel, 89, of Manheim, and formerly of Laconia, New Hampshire, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Bertha Stetter Schmid. Erla was the loving wife of John H. Wentzel and they observed their 68th wedding anniversary last May.
A 1949 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, she became a registered nurse, and she loved serving others in this way. Erla enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing the piano and organ.
Surviving in addition to her husband, John, are three children: David M., husband of Joan Wentzel, of GA; Bradley, husband of Shirley Wentzel, of Laconia, NH; Kathleen, wife of Brian Boycan, of Manheim, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Schmid, Jr., and three sisters, Arlene Wolf, Charlotte Lutz, and Mary Jane Phillips.
Private interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Those desiring can send contributions in Erla's memory to: Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
