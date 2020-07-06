Erla S. Martin, 85, of Ephrata, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Ephrata, after a prolonged illness.
Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Martin S. and Alice (Stauffer) Bauman.
Erla was a homemaker and Amway Distributor, and a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are four children, Glenn B.(Carolyn Nolt) Martin of Ephrata, Richard B. (Lydia Oberholtzer) Martin of Newmanstown, Lorraine B. (Luke Oberholtzer) of Stevens, and Marlene B. (Leonard Rutt) of Ephrata; 15 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 13 siblings, brothers, Clarence S. Bauman of Arizona, Ray (Lydia) Bauman of Terre Hill, Paul (Virginia) Bauman of Denver, Harold (Jeannette) Bauman of Stevens, Titus (Ruth) Bauman of Mexico; sisters, Nora Busser of Stevens, Arlene (Harvey) Zimmerman of Missouri, Joyce Good of Denver and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Mahlon H. Martin and a son, Mahlon, Jr. and sisters, Mae Reich, Lila Zimmerman, Kathryn Zimmerman, Pauline Long, and Mildred Martin.
The family would like to thank the administrators and staff at LCH for their compassionate care provided for our Mother the last 5 years.
A viewing will take place outside at Martindale Mennonite Cemetery Wednesday July 8th at 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a graveside service.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
