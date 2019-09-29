Erla Resnick, of Belfast, passed away July 31, 2019 at the age of 94. Erla was born September 19, 1924 in Lancaster, PA. She was the oldest of four children of the late Walter Zuck and Mary Zuck.
After growing up in Lancaster she moved to Beverly, MA where she lived for 50 years working as a secretary and raising her family. Once retired, she built a home in Northport, ME and lived there another 15 years. This past year was spent in assisted living at Tall Pines in Belfast. Erla loved her home, music, painting, gardening and the Belfast Footbridge.
She is survived by a sister, Vera Johnson of Lancaster, PA, a brother, Alfred Zuck (Gerry) of VA plus 25 descendants in whom she took great interest and pride - daughter Rosalind Gray (Stephen) of Tamworth, NH, daughter Claudia Austin (Stephen) of Chicago, son Mark Resnick ( Kirsten) of Boston, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her friends and family will miss her dearly.Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to: Arts of Life Studio, 1963 Johns Drive, Glenview, IL 60025