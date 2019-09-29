Erla Martin Zimmerman, 51, of Selinsgrove entered into rest at 1:09 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born on January 03, 1968 in Ephrata, a daughter of Eli M. and Nora Hoover Martin. On October 18, 1990, in Millmont she married Aaron H. Zimmerman, who survives.
She was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Conference. Erla was a homemaker.
Surviving in addition to her husband are six children, Jeremiah A. Zimmerman of Selinsgrove, Christopher T. and wife Marina Zimmerman of Lititz, Abigail and husband Landis Martin of Mifflinburg, Sarah Zimmerman at home, Elijah Zimmerman at home, Rebecca Zimmerman at home, three brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Anna Mae Martin of Millmont, Earl Ray and Edna Martin of Elma, Iowa, Glenn and Darlene Martin of Millmont, and her father and mother-in-law, Aaron and Edna Mae Zimmerman of New Holland.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the residence of her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Anna Mae Martin, 14340 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, PA 17845, where the funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Further services will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church, Kaiser Run Road, Millmont, officiating will be Bishop Ammon Weaver,
Interment will be in Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery, Millmont.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.