Erla Mae Levenson, 89, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Moravian Manor.
She was born in Reinholds to the late Charles Warren and Sallie H. (King) Leininger and was the wife of the late Morton W. Levenson, MD who passed away in 1997.
Erla was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. She was a 1950 graduate of Denver H.S. and retired from Sterling Bayer of Myerstown. She was a seasonal worker at Stauffers of Kissel Hill, making fruit baskets. She enjoyed sewing with the Golden Needles at church, traveling and gardening.
Erla is survived by two sons, Kim Warren Graybill, husband of Cindy, Reinholds and Jan Leo Graybill, husband of Alisa, Orefield; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren including 21 month old, Adelyn Grace Wonneberger.
In addition to her parents and husband, Erla was preceded in death by brother, Vernon J. Leininger.
A private graveside service will take place in the Blainsport Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »