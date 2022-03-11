Erla E. Gilder, 91, of Columbia, PA, passed away March 3, 2022, at her home. Born December 24, 1931, in Lancaster, PA, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Crawford and Earl Hagelgans.
Erla was known as Liz. She was a Stanley Home Products Salesperson and later worked as a ward clerk at Osteopathic Hospital in Lancaster. She enjoyed volunteering as a travel host for Park City Twalkers.
Surviving are her sons, Daniel and Robert (Grace); her daughter, Susan; sister, Yvonne Zipp; brother, Lester Hagelgans; sister, Doris Spence; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher; and sister, Kathryn Johson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11 AM, at Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA. Pastors Wesley and Millie Penner Officiating.
