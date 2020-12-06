Erin M. King, 39, of Lancaster, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Joliet Community Hospice in Chicago. She was born in Ephrata and was the daughter of A. Roy King and Peggy (Givler) Reed.
Erin graduated from OMPH – Ephrata and Lancaster Catholic High School in 1999. Following LCHS she graduated from Rosemont College and then graduated from Roxborough School of Nursing.
Erin was a free spirit, an adventurous soul, a social butterfly, loved the beach, art, music, tattoos, and animals. Erin was a longtime resident of Philadelphia where she nannied for many families.
In addition to her parents, Erin is survived by a sister, Tessa N. King, niece, Sophia Cortez, nephew Orlando Cortez, of Lancaster, paternal grandparents, Arthur & Norma King, of Bellefonte, PA, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, George & Betty Givler and Jean Givler, nephews, Jamil & Jermaine King-Seals.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 5PM-7PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike.
To send condolences to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »