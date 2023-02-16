Erin D. Shaffer of Conestoga, PA stepped from this life into the arms of her Savior on February 10, 2023. She was the loving wife of Michael Shaffer and amazing mother of Kaden, 14, Silas, 9 and Adley, 6, who loved her deeply and will always carry her in their hearts.
She was born in Lancaster, PA on June 27, 1986 to Donna and Stuart Osborne, by whom she was loved immensely and will be missed greatly.
With her family, she attended Encounter Church, 300 Hideaway Dr., Quarryville. She loved the Lord Jesus, adventure and the outdoors, along with being a gifted decorator and artist.
She is survived by her husband and 3 children, her parents, maternal grandparents, Ken & Dottie Miller, her sister Jaime, brother Jared and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and their spouses, nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Encounter Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18 following a time of fellowship and visitation from 9 to 11 AM on the 18th.
Gifts in her honor can be made to Encounter Church, the Shaffer Family Fund for current and future needs. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
