Erin D. (James) Hertzog, 81, of Mertztown, entered into the celestial kingdom on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was the wife of the late Forrest F. Hertzog. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henri A. and Francis J. (Kern) James. Erin was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1958, and a 1961 graduate of Allentown School of Nursing. She was a long-time member of Hope Lutheran Church, Bowers.
Erin started her career as a nurse at New York Hospital where she often did private duty work for celebrities and heads of state. She worked at the Allentown Hospital, 17th & Chew for over 35 years before her retirement. Erin loved working nights in the ER, but really enjoyed being called away to the maternity floor to help with newborns.
Erin’s pride and joy was her family. She loved traveling, especially trips to Branson, Broadway shows, bus trips, and Disney. She was on a family vacation and had looked forward to watching her great-grandsons enjoy their first trip to Disney.
Erin is survived by, daughter, Laurie, wife of Steven Bailey of Mertztown; son, Blain, husband of Tammy of Lancaster; grandchildren: Amanda (Hertzog) Wirls, wife of Ian, Andrew Hertzog, and Matthew Bailey; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Nolan Wirls. She was pre-deceased by, sisters, Heather Howell and Wendy Musselman; and brother, Lance (Butch) James.
Services will be held October 26, 2021 at 11am in Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Visitation with the family is 10 AM to 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the memorial fund of Hope Church.
