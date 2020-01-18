Erika Schafer-Mongiello, 79, of Stevens, passed away at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Mainz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Maria Schafer.
Erika had worked as a designer and seamstress in the garment industry for many years. She enjoyed gardening and reading her Bible.
Surviving are three sons, Martin husband of Stormy Mongiello of Grover, NC, Michael C. III husband of Lisa Mongiello of Greenville, NC and Franz J. husband of Eva B. (Shirk )Schafer of Stevens;10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous siblings in Germany.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:30 A.M. at Shalom Bible Fellowship, 5515 Hex Highway (Old U.S. 22), Shartlesville, PA with Pastor John Slaymaker officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
