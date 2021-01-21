Erik Michael Bergen, infant son of Michael and Miriam Kreider Bergen of Elizabethtown died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother, Josiah Bergen at home; paternal grandparents, Heinrich and Sahra Bergen of Horndean Manitoba, Canada and maternal grandparents, Jerry and IvaLynn Kreider of Manheim.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
