Ericka M. Probst

Ericka Michelle Probst, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, September 5,2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Penelope Probst and step daughter of Lester Probst.
She attended Solanco School District. She loved spending her days with all her kids and grandkids. Ericka will be remembered for her huge heart, always ready and willing to help anybody that needed it.
Ericka is survived by her three children; Adam Miller-25, Nichole Allen-22, and Reanna Allen-21; as well as her four grandchildren, Brayden and Sophia Miller and Jaycee and Jamie Ortiz.
To send a condolence, please visit Ericka's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
