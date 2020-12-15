Erich R. Toews, 95, of Landis Homes, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born in Caernarvon Township, he was the son of the late Jacob J. and Susanna (Rempel) Toews. Erich was the husband of the late Grace E. (Yeagly) Toews who passed away on July 9, 2019. He was previously married to the late Donna Y. (Miller) Toews who passed away in 1998, and the late Thelma (Sharley) Toews.
Erich retired from Armstrong World Industries as a leader after 40 years of service in 1990. He attended the Chapel at Landis Homes and was previously a member of Faith Bible Church in Mount Joy. Erich was an avid reader and enjoyed walking and collecting model cars.
Erich is survived by two children, Linda J. Martin, wife of Joseph of Lititz and Kenneth E. Toews, husband of Vicki of Forrest, VA; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Annie McIntyre of Landis Homes.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry, Cornelius, and Jacob Toews; and a sister, Helen Kenn.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com