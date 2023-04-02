Erica L. Tirado, 42, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Joseph H., Jr. and Tina M. Gressley Martin. Erica was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was baptized and was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church. She had a great sense of humor and was very witty. She enjoyed cooking, music, and her grandchildren very much. Her family was first in her life.
Surviving in addition to her parents, her husband, Lorenzo Tirado, Jr. Three daughters: Talia L., Isabella M. and Julianna M. Tirado. One granddaughter: Athena L. Griffin. Two brothers: Joseph R. and Andrew J. Martin. One sister: Jessica M. Martin.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Mark King, officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Lancaster County Nurse Honor Guard Association, PO Box 5248, Lancaster, PA 17606-5248. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
