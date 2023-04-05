Eric W. Snyder, 57, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to Edith (Smith) Snyder and the late Carl Snyder and was the husband of Barbara (Wenrich) Snyder.
Eric was a manager for Willscot Mobile Mini, Inc. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Reinholds Post #6759 VFW and Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club. Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin in Troy, PA, or fishing on his boat in Delaware. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Flyers. He especially loved spending time with his family and cherished making memories with them.
In addition to his wife and mother, Eric is survived by four children, Carl Snyder, Rachel, wife of Tyler Nuss, Aaron Snyder, Heather Snyder; five grandchildren, Evelyn, Elias, Colton, Riley, and Caden; sister, Marsha, wife of Paul Miley, and twin sister, Stacey, wife of Kris Reddig.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Kevin Giffith officiating. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
