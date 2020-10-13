Eric Scott Snyder, 49, of Lancaster was called home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a lengthy battle. He was the son of Abner E. Snyder, Jr. and Barbara A. Snyder his beloved mom who preceded him in death in January.
Eric was the husband of Ingrid R. Snyder (Hollinger) and they celebrated 25 years of marriage this past May. Together they raised their three children, Collin Snyder, husband of Dorathy, Amanda, wife of Alec Kauffman and Emily at home.
In addition to his dad, wife and children, he is also loved by his three grandchildren: Carter and Kinsley Kauffman and Bradley Snyder, and his sisters, Teresa Kunkle and Wendy, wife of Scott Wissler.
Eric was adored by his nieces and nephews who enjoyed time spent with their uncle.
He graduated in 1990 from Penn Manor High School where he played soccer and ran track. He was also a skilled cabinet maker who perfected his skill over many years. Eric loved any chance to go hunting with "his boy" and loved fishing at the beach with all his kids. He also loved spending time in Potter County and Ocean City, Maryland.
Eric was most proud of his family which he treasured and those he loved he gave his whole heart.
If you know Eric, you knew how he loved to laugh and tell stories, so we invite you to come in your comfy clothes and sit a little while with us at his Celebration of Life Service at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Neil Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. at the church until the time of service. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please feel free to jot down your favorite memory or "Eric" story for the family to remember.
