Eric S. Blauch, 70, of Petrolia, passed away late Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Eric was born in Allegany County, MD on March 21, 1952. He was the son of the late Haven K. and Esther Scott Blauch.
He was of the Protestant faith and was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being outdoors, and the company of his dog, "Bella."
He is survived by his long time loving companion, Robin McGinnis; his children, Erica Adams and her husband, Steven, of Lititz, Scott M. Blauch and his wife, Kristi, of Elizabethtown, Robin's daughter, Keirstin King and her husband, Justin, of Petrolia; his grandchildren, Leanne Shernce and her husband, Shawn, of Great Meadows, NJ, Jared Adams and his wife, Alayna, of Lititz, Isabella Blauch of Elizabethtown, and Dane and Colin King, of Petrolia; his great grandchildren, Natalie and Jack Shernce; a brother, Kevan Blauch; two sisters, Stacey Campbell and her husband, Hazzard, and Kathleen Beamesdorfer and her companion, Dan Weik, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Hertzog.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
