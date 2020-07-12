Eric Ross Buch, Navy Veteran February 4, 1954-July 2, 2020

Eric Buch passed away suddenly the morning of July 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ginny Dimick-Buch of Port Angeles, WA; a son and grandson, Dustin Ross Buch and Hudson Ross Buch of Washougal, WA; and sister, Linda J. Buch of Aurora, CO. His parents, Stanley J. Buch and Irene A. Buch of Lancaster, PA predeceased him.
Eric was a 1972 graduate of Penn Manor High School, after which he joined the Navy. He had several tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the USS Rodgers where he was a Signalman and learned arc welding. He mustered out in Portland, OR in 1976. In 1977 he met and married his first wife, Kathy Flaherty. They moved to Washougal, WA where they raised their son, Dustin.
Right out of the Navy, Eric was employed by Northwest Natural Gas, retiring in March of 2013. He and his second wife, Ginny, then moved to Port Angeles, WA where they enjoyed a robust retirement sailing, traveling, gardening, and restoring their home and property amidst beautiful trees and wildlife.
A master sailor, Eric built his first sailboat from scratch in Washougal, which he eventually donated to the Sea Scouts. He purchased other boats that he moored in both Pleasant Harbor and Port Angeles and was well known among the sailing community as an expert sailor and the "go-to-guy" on how to fix nearly anything, marine or otherwise. As recently as last year he helped his stepson guide a sailboat through the Panama Canal.
People naturally gravitated to Eric as he was upbeat and outgoing with a great sense of humor. An avid reader, he could engage on many subjects with intelligence and insight. If he did not know how to do something, he would read a book on it and then just go do it.
He was an organ donor, so we take solace in the knowledge that many people in need were helped by his generosity. His gentle and loving soul is sorely missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation in his memory to the Democratic National Committee, (430 South Capitol St, SE Washington, DC 20003); The American Civil Liberties Union, (125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, NYC, NY 10004); or local NPR radio station KNKX, 2601 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121.
A "Celebration of Eric's Life" will be held at a later date in Washington State at a time when it is safer for friends and family to get together.
