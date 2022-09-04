Eric Ray Wingenroth, Sr., 64, of Lancaster, PA, on Saturday morning, August 27, 2022, our beautiful angel passed away. His daughter, America Michelle, was by his side until his last breath. Cancer had taken his big strong body, but he fought for his family and lived three years after being diagnosed.
He was the son of the late William and June Wingenroth (Warner). Eric was a bodybuilder since age 15 and was always in top physical shape. At the age of 37, he had 19.5-inch arms. Even during his illness, he stuck to his regiment of one body part a day training. Eric was so masculine; that he wouldn't even try on a piece of jewelry. A very humble man, he wouldn't dare to try and show someone up, although he easily could.
Eric was a concrete and bricklayer learning his skills from Joe Caterbone when he was a teen. Eric helped his younger brother, Steve run The Wingenroth Brothers Construction business.
He was an excellent guitar player, often playing for his close friends and family. Eric was a generous man and was known for giving a $100 bill for birthdays. He was a lover of nature and animals.
Eric is survived by his wife, Michelle Howe; daughters, America and Kayla Wingenroth; his stepdaughter, Aubrey Pugh; his son, Eric Wingenroth, Jr.; his five grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Mark and Buck Wingenroth. His longtime childhood friends, Bill and Dino Mandros.
He was predeceased by his brother, Steve Wingenroth, his sister, Linda Wingenroth and his cousin, Kevin Warner.
Visitation for friends and family was held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment was on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Conestoga Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.
Please visit Eric's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »