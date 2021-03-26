Eric P. Withers of Ephrata, was released from his earthly body on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Green Meadows Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Malvern, PA.
Eric was born on September 18th, 1948 at the Ephrata Community Hospital (Mountain Springs), to the late Robert Withers and Louella (Hersh) Withers.
Graduating from Ephrata High School in 1966, Eric served our country in the Navy from 1969 to 1973, earning the Vietnam Service Medal. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves at Fort Indiantown Gap and was employed by the United States Postal Service until his retirement.
He is survived by his companion of over 35 years, Elisabeth Vaitl of Ephrata, a brother, Daniel Withers of Wrightsville, a niece, Wendy McMullen of Lititz and a nephew, Jeremy Withers of Ephrata.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Memorial contributions in Eric's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ways-to-give/
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
