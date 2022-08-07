Eric P. Brandsema, 78, of Willow Street, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the Chelsea Naval Hospital in Chelsea, MA, son of the late Mildred (Ford) Brandsema. Eric was the husband of Dawn (Gelo) Brandsema.
Eric studied Marine Biology at the University of Miami in FL. During his junior year he joined the United States Navy where he served on the USS Charles H. Roan (DD 853) recovering shuttle capsules for NASA shuttle training missions.
He was a member of a Boston diving club with French Oceanographer Jacques Cousteau and American Author and Historian Edward Rowe Snow.
Eric & Dawn moved their family from Carver, Massachusetts to Willow Street, Pennsylvania in 1986 where they attended Faith Calvary Church in Lancaster. In more recent years they attended Millersville Bible Church with their daughters and families.
Eric worked in many different industries before his retirement including working for Harvard medical school in Boston after college, manager of the Red Caboose Motel, owner of the Depot Doll Shoppe for 10+ years, and manager of several stores at Rockvale Outlets.
He loved books, classical music, documentaries, The Gaithers Gospel concerts and building his extensive model train layout. He always had a great story to tell. Whether it was one he'd told a hundred times or something about him we never knew, it was always fascinating. Eric was a true Bostonian at heart. From his "Pats" hats right down to his "Red Sox," he never missed a game!
Eric loved to travel, having visited almost every state on the eastern half of the United States. But his most favorite destination was always Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In addition to his wife Dawn, Eric is survived by daughter, Kristen Lowery, son, Lars Brandsema, daughter, Bethany Wagner, wife of David, Jr.; 8 Grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Amber, Hayden, Rinoa, Connor, Cameron, and Katelyn; and his sister, Karen Brunstrom.
Eric was a devoted Son, Husband, Brother, Father and Grandfather. His unexpected passing has been heartbreaking for all.
Eric's final wishes are to have his ashes spread on the beach at Pawleys Island in South Carolina. A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
