Eric Martin Hornberger, 62, of Parkesburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert Hornberger and K. Diane Martin Hornberger.
Eric was an area resident most of his life and a 1978 graduate of the Octorara High School, Atglen, PA. After graduation, he enlisted and served honorably in the US NAVY Seabees. He was employed by Delaware Valley Concrete as a cement truck driver.
Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, and crabbing on his boat, camping, and motorcycle riding. He was a lifelong lover of cars and a hobbyist auto body technician. He was a hard worker, he never had idle hands. Eric was always ready for a spontaneous adventure and loved to connect with friends and family over long talks, often with surprise drop-in visits. Eric enjoyed traveling to visit his friends in Florida, Maryland and other states. Eric will always be remembered for his quirky sense of humor.
He is survived and mourned by his four children: Sarah Beatty and fiancé Marc Palmer of Atglen, Beau Hornberger of Parkesburg, Jillian Sokso and husband James of Hudson, OH, and Michael Contreni and fiancée Abby Keeler of New Providence, PA, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother Mark Hornberger of Quarryville, one sister Ellen Trout and husband David of Little Britain, PA the mother of his children BJ Mitchell, and was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Middle Octorara Cemetery, Quarryville, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to the time of the service. A fellowship luncheon will follow the interment adjacent to the cemetery at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be in his memory to The Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org