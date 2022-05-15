Eric L. Steckel, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on January 22, 2022, after a three-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Anthony and June (Royer) Steckel. In 1995 he fell in love with and to Albuquerque, N. Mexico. Eric moved back to Lancaster for the last year and a half of his life. He was an excellent mechanic. He had several bikes over the years and enjoyed racing his stroker H.D.
Eric was a very gentle old soul. He always said he was happiest when he was helping someone. He had lifelong friends from Lancaster to Albuquerque and loved them all.
He is survived by his brother Michael A. Steckel (Sherry), sister Carol A Steckel Hershey, niece; Crystal R. Shank, nephew; Benjamin M. Williams. Rhonda Steckel, stepsons; Marlin Straub and Robert Straub (Jen).
To send an online condolence, please visit; cremationpa.com
A living tribute »