Eric L. Grundza, 43, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 after a 16-month battle with Cholangiocarcinoma – Bile Duct cancer. He was surrounded by family and a great deal of love. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Deborah (Armold) Grundza of Columbia and the late George Grundza. Eric was the loving husband of Jessica (Grazan) Grundza of 15 years and the most wonderful father to his three beautiful children, Avalon A., Haven L., and Knox W. Grundza. They described their daddy as sleepy, silly, and their whole world. He was the beloved nephew of Duane Armold of Manheim.
Eric was loved by so many. He was known for his wit, sarcasm, strength, his need for speed, and marching to the beat of his own drum. Eric had a passion for building, racing RC cars, and he loved a good challenge of putting things together or rigging them up to work again. He worked as store manager for EG America/Turkey Hill, Mount Joy and previously owned Prevail Towing, Mount Joy.
Eric was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his loving grandparents, Benjamin and Clara Armold. He was adored by his wife, children, family and friends who will truly hold tight to the memories and stories Eric left behind.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eric's Celebration of Life Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Eric's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096 (Cholangiocarcinoma.org). To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com