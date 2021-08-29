Eric K. Hamer, 58, passed away unexpectedly August 24, 2021, at his home in Lancaster. Born in Bristol, he was the son of the late Roy K. and Frieda M. (Hamm) Hamer of Levittown. He recently celebrated 24 wonderful years of marriage with Sue (Nagy) Hamer.
Eric was a TechLine Consultant for Armstrong World Industries. He was a longtime parishioner of Grace United Methodist Church and Hempfield United Methodist Church, where he participated in a faith-based small group. As a young man Eric enjoyed playing tennis, soccer and volleyball. Recently in his free time, he enjoyed building model airplanes and rockets, gardening and relaxing around his firepit.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Sue; children: Daniel R. Hamer and Lydia M. Hamer; siblings: Keith Hamer of Levittown, Chris Hamer, husband of Cindy of East Berlin, Barbara Gerhard, wife of Ed of Langhorne, Chuck Hamer, husband of Tracy of Reading, and Jill Schreiber, wife of Stephen of Princeton, NJ; aunts and uncles: Hilda Dienes of North Fort Myers, FL, Richard Hamer, and JoAnn and Richard West all of Stafford Springs, CT; father-in-law: George F. Nagy of Lancaster; brother-in-law: Colonel George R. Nagy, USAF (Ret), husband of Jennifer of Melbourne, FL, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents and mother-in-law, Dorothy Nagy.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. The service will be livestreamed at hempfieldumc.org/funeral. A video of the service can be viewed from the church's website after the service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eric's name may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org.
