Eric Joseph Herr passed away at his residence in Wilmington, DE on January 4, 2021, following an extended illness.
Eric was a native of Lancaster and a graduate of Penn Manor High School. He was a West Chester University Alumnus and held an Executive Education Certification from Wharton School. He additionally acquired multiple Insurance Industry credentials along with state licensing to conduct business in three Mid-Atlantic states. He was Principal and Senior Marketing Specialist of Herr's Marketing, LLC. and Herr Insurance Advisors for twelve years prior to his death.
Eric's interests ran the gamut, from art to history to a vast knowledge of the latest technologies. He was always willing to share his knowledge and help people using his unique brand of humor and friendly manner. It was this humor and friendliness that were key elements in his life he continued to maintain even in the face of debilitating disease. Additionally, Eric was a 3rd degree Master Mason affiliated with Thompson Lodge #340, Paoli and a 32nd degree Sublime Prince of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Philadelphia.
Eric is survived by his loving mother Kristine (Shultz) Herr-Watt and was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather Donald S. Watt. Additionally, Eric is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom many fond and dear memories were created. He is also survived by his father, H.G. Herr, Port St. Lucie, FL.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Eric's Funeral Mass and Masonic Rites Service at 1PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, PA. Guests will be received from 12:30PM until the time of the service. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
