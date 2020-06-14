On April 24, 2020, after an extended illness, Eric J. Whitacre, 65, of Elizabethtown, PA passed into eternal glory. He was born July 24, 1954.
He is survived by his parents, James and Mary Whitacre, his wife, Judy Culbertson Whitacre; daughter, Dawn Whitacre; son, James Whitacre (Holly Mason White); step daughter, Holly Belcher (Lloyd); and five grandchildren, Anthony Swanger, Selena Hill (Joshua), Isabella Lopez, Russell, and Lilla Whitacre; two sisters, Lori Weaver (Dean), Pamela Hollinger and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Whitacre Lovecchio, and brother-in-law, Bernard Hollinger.
Following graduation at Elizabethtown Area High School, he attended Elizabethtown College, Rutgers University, and McCrone Research Institute. He worked in various positions for 32 years at Mars, Inc., and retired as a Food Scientist in Research and Development. He continued to work as a consultant for seven years with Mars, Inc.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. An online Memorial is available at Forever Missed.
