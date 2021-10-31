Eric J. Gerlitzki, Sr., 58, of Manheim, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was the son of Benjamin and Anna Gerlitzki.
Eric loved hunting, his favorite time to hunt was black powder season. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, especially the mountains. Long talks and quality family
time. He was a loving, supportive, and overall amazing father. Last but not least he loved his fur babies, Kya, Veto, and Diesel. He was a gun enthusiast and a member of the NRA.
He will be remembered for his sarcastic silly humor, always being able to make friends and family smile. His caring and helpful nature towards everyone he met, patriotic spirit, and always having a listening ear for his children and their friends. He was dad to more than just his children. Every one of his children’s friends regarded him as “dad”. All could rely on him to be a shoulder to lean on. He will be missed dearly by everyone who had the joy of knowing “dad”.
Surviving Eric are his parents, Benjamin and Anna Gerlitzki of Manheim; three daughters, April Gerlitzki of Mountville, Nicole Gerlitzki of Manheim, and Jenna Free of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Adena Purini and Eric J. Gerlitzki III; his sister, Vicky L. Day of Beavertown; mother-in-law, Peggy Boyd. Eric was preceded in death by his son, Eric J Gerlitzki, Jr., sister, Sandra “Sissy” Baker, and his former wife, Deneen Boyd.
Eric’s family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery, New Providence, PA.
In lieu of memorial flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to PA Wounded
Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com