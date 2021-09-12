Eric J. Gerlitzki, Jr., 29, of York, formerly of Manheim, passed away at home on September 8th, 2021. He was the son of Eric J. Gerlitzki, Sr., of Manheim, and Deneen L. Boyd, of Mountville.
Eric worked as a Team Lead at the Harley Davidson Plant. He loved being a father, working on his truck, spending time with friends and family, fishing, and hands on challenging projects that piqued his interest, followed by hidden love of research as well as learning new skills. He will be remembered for his charismatic nature, goofy and witty humor, ability to master all hobbies, and intrigue that not only riveted him but demonstrated his profound intelligence. Eric was a good and loyal friend who was always there when you needed it the most.
Surviving in addition to his parents, a son, Eric (E.J.) III, of Denver, three sisters, April Gerlitzki, of Mountville, Nichole Gerlitzki, of Manheim, Jenna Free, of Lebanon, paternal grandparents, Anna and Benjamin Gerlitzki, of Manheim, maternal grandmother, Peggy Boyd, of Mountville, niece Adena Purini, and an aunt Vicky Day, of Beavertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation will be from 10AM-11AM. He will be taken in procession on Snyder's Harley Hearse escorted by Al Skinner to Clearfield UMC Cemetery, New Providence, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Eric's memory to support Eric's son, Eric J. Gerlitzki III, and mailed to 418 South Erisman Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Please make checks out to Eric J. Gerlitzki III.
