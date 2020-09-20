Eric David Cooper, 54, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 18 years, Marty, daughter Mina, and sons, Jedidiah and Zachariah. He was grateful for time spent with his family. His only regret was not being able to spend more time with his children.
Eric's life was full, growing up on a Caribbean island with his missionary parents, George and Joann Cooper, and sisters, Merri (Davis), and Natalie (Bennett). He worked at Vallorbs in engineering, graduated PSU in 1989, then continued at Val-Co in IT. He enjoyed drama, marathons, singing in the Calvary Church choir, and adventuring with his family.
After a lifetime of reading books on all topics, when he learned his cancer diagnosis, he focused on his soon to be heavenly home. "…the things of earth will grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace." Eric wants everyone to remember, we don't know when we'll die. However, he knew his life would continue in heaven. Eric is now with his Savior, Jesus, face to face experiencing full healing and the wonder of heaven.
A Life Celebration service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Calvary Church's Benevolent Fund.