Eric Axel Lindquist III, 79, of Newark, Delaware, died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his sister's home where he resided for the past 15 years.
Born in Coatesville, PA, Eric was the son of the late Eric Axel Lindquist, Jr., and Marian Roberta Galloway Lindquist. He attended Oxford Area High School.
He is survived by his sister, Martha, with whom he lived, his twin brother, Ernest Wesley Lindquist, his sister-in-law Adrian Lindquist, and 7 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother David Peary Lindquist.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2:30 PM at the Faggs Manor Presbyterian Cemetery, 505 Street Rd., Cochranville, PA 19330 with visitation at the cemetery from 2:00 - 2:30 PM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
