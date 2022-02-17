Epifania Rodriguez, 101, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Roman Rodriguez and Maria Sedeño.
She was very dedicated to her family, friends, and the Church of the Seventh Day Adventist. Epifania was a good cook and she loved providing delicious meals for her family. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed singing.
Epifania is survived by her eight children, Epifanio Pagán (Maria), Anastasia Pagán, Carmen Pagán, Jose Pagán (Elena), Anastasio Rivera (Betsy), Rosa Leon (Angel), Carlos Rivera (Connie), and Noel Rivera (Victoria). Also surviving are her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcelo Pagán, her two daughters, Amelia Pagán and Milagros Pagán.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lancaster 1 Spanish Seventh Day Adventist, 346 E. Clay Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Lancaster 1 Spanish Seventh Day Adventist. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery on Lincoln Highway East.
Please visit Epifania's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »