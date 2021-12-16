Ephraim M. Oberholtzer, 87, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Upper Leacock Township to the late Noah L. and Emma G. (Martin) Oberholtzer and was the husband of Alta Nolt Reiff Oberholtzer with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Ephraim was a member of Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. He had been a farmer until retirement, he also worked at the Leola Produce Auction for 20+ years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children, Elvin, husband of Nora Oberholtzer, Vera, wife of Norman Zimmerman, both of Shippensburg, Ivan, husband of Miriam Oberholtzer of Ephrata, Harvey, husband of Irene Oberholtzer of Leola, Alta, wife of Lester Shirk of Woodbury, Marvin, husband of Mary Oberholtzer of Shippensburg, Esther, wife Clifford Zimmerman of Owen, WI and Edna Oberholtzer of Ephrata; 55 grandchildren; 125 great-grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren and 29 step great-grandchildren; siblings, Rufus, husband of Sarah Oberholtzer of New Holland, Noah, husband of Lena Oberholtzer of Leola, Allen, husband of Lucy Oberholtzer of Mifflinburg, Elmer, husband of Ruth Oberholtzer of New Enterprise, Susie Leid of East Earl, Ella, wife of Wayne Nolt of East Earl; two sisters-in-law, Eva Oberholtzer of Lititz and Anna Oberholtzer of Leola.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Janet Oberholtzer; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Amos, Titus, Jacob and a stillborn brother; a daughter-in-law, Vera Oberholtzer and a brother-in-law, Norman Leid
A viewing will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1 to 4 and 5 to 7 PM, at the late residence, 33 E. Farmersville Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM, with further services at 1 PM, from Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
