Ephraim M. Hernley, 91, departed peacefully to his eternal home on May 14, 2023 surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.
He was born June 8, 1931, on the family farm near Elizabethtown, where he and Mabel farmed following their wedding in 1951. After 30 years on the farm, they moved into a new home in Mount Joy, which they designed and built together. They resided at Fairmount Homes during the past nine years.
He is survived by five children: Pat Martin, Bernie (Barb) Hernley, Rosene (David) Rohrer, Duane (Lucy) Hernley, and Karen Hess; nine grandchildren: Christina Martin (Eric Junga), Kenton (Courtney) Martin, Ashley Hernley, Kara Hernley, Valerie Hernley, Dustin (Lisa) Rohrer, Ben (Kelsey) Hernley, Daniel Hernley, and David Spayde; and six great-grandchildren: Ila, Oakley, and Beatrice Rohrer, and Rheya, Elliana, and Kira Mae Hernley.
In addition to farming, Ephraim was employed by R.E. Hershey Meats, Jacob Habecker Builder, The Mennonite Home in maintenance, and Hernley's Polaris-Indian Motorcycle.
Ephraim was a lover of music; he played piano and accordion and sang in men's quartets, male choruses, and church choirs. His most recent participation was with Calvary Church Choir and Gap Male Chorus.
Ephraim loved to travel with Mabel, and they visited all 50 states plus 18 other countries and five cruises. Two trips were especially memorable: a mission trip to Russia and a tour of the Holy Lands.
Retirement allowed Ephraim to enjoy another one of his hobbies - gardening. He and Mabel grew their own vegetables and berries in several plots at Fairmount Homes.
Ephraim was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Miller Hernley, sisters Mary Hernley, Martha Keener and Emma Charles, brother P. Miller Hernley, and son-in-law John Martin.
Visitation (10 a.m.) and Memorial (11 a.m.) are scheduled for Monday, May 22, 2023 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster.
Interment at Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.