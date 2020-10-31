Ephraim L. Smucker, stillborn twin son of Jacob E. and Katie S. Lapp Smucker of 69 Oak Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers: Amos L., Samuel L., John L. and twin brother Elam L. all at home, grandparents: Barbara Stoltzfus Smucker wife of the late Samuel Smucker of Kirkwood, John and Nancy Stoltzfoos Lapp of New Park, great-grandparents: Mary Smucker of Gordonville, John and Fannie Esh Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, and Aaron and Mattie Stoltzfus Lapp of Gordonville.
A private interment was held in the Ashville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
