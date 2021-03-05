Ephraim K. Stoltzfus, 85, of 6147 Spotts Road, Narvon, died of natural causes on Thursday March 4, 2021. Born in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Christian and Malinda (King) Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Annie (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus Stoltzfus (married in June of 2001) and the late Rebecca B. Riehl Stoltzfus who died in 2000. A retired dairy farmer, Ephraim was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five daughters and six sons: Christian married to Kathy Stoltzfus, Bernville, Eli married to Rachel Stoltzfus, Lititz, Elam married to Susanna Stoltzfus, Gap, Samuel married to the late Rebecca Stoltzfus, Ephraim, Jr. married to Mary Stoltzfus, both of Narvon, Gideon married to Sadie Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Barbara married to Christian Stoltzfus, Bird in Hand, Linda married to Emanuel Esh, Gordonville, Mary married to Michael Fisher, New Holland, Fannie married to Eli Zook, Quarryville, Rebecca married to David Esch, Narvon; 59 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Daniel married to the late Katie, Honey Brook, Leah married to the late David Lantz, Narvon. He was preceded in death by: brothers, John, Leroy, Christian, Isaac, Eli, Menno, David; sisters, Rebecca and Katie Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be private at the late home with interment following in Red Hill Cemetery. Furman's -- Leola
