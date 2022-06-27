Ephraim G. Zook, 76, of 999 Disston View Drive, Lititz, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his residence. Born in Leacock Township, he was the son of the late Elam S. and Katie Glick Zook. He was the husband of Sarah S. Blank Zook. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife he is survived by: children, Elam B. husband of Sarah Glick Zook, Amos B. Zook both of IN, Joseph B. husband of Barbara Riehl Zook of NY, Katie B. wife of Reuben Riehl of MD, Levi B. husband Mary Fisher Zook, Ephraim G., Jr. husband of Gertie Beiler Zook, Gideon B. husband of Mima Petersheim Zook, Jacob B. husband of Suzanne Glick Zook, Mary B. wife of Jonas Fisher, Daniel B. husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Zook, Rachel B. wife of Joseph Smucker all of PA, Lydia B. wife Benjamin Allgyer, Barbara B. wife of Isaac Stoltzfoos of WI, Sarah S. wife of David B. King of KY; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, David G. husband of Sarah Lapp Zook of Lititz, Amos B. husband of Priscilla King Zook of Leola, John G. husband of Lydia Fisher Zook of NY, Aaron G. husband of Salome Zook of Paradise, Daniel G. Zook of Bird-in-Hand, Jonas G. husband Barbie King Zook of IN, Rachel G. wife of Eli Stoltzfus, Miriam G. Zook both of Bird-in-Hand, Sylvia G. Zook of Leola, Katie G. Zook of Bird-in-Hand, Ruth G. wife of David King of Oxford and Anna G. wife of Christian Beiler of Gordonville.
He was preceded in death by: daughter-in-law, Sarah Kauffman Zook, grandson, Vernon P. Zook, a stillborn great-grandchild, and a stillborn brother.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 am EST at the late home. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Lehn Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola
